Austin Asset Management Co Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 2.6% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $9,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.79. 236,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.16 and a 52 week high of $53.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.49.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

