Austin Asset Management Co Inc Has $509,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 200,697 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,688,000 after purchasing an additional 105,968 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.60. 5,914,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,428,912. The stock has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.14. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.