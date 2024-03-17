Austin Asset Management Co Inc Has $54.10 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,476 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 15.0% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Austin Asset Management Co Inc owned about 0.75% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $54,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DBK Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,041,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 460,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,868,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $55.58. 208,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,506. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $41.94 and a one year high of $56.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.39.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

