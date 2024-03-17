Austin Asset Management Co Inc Purchases 24,072 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,072 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc owned approximately 0.19% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 220.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 4,920.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS DFIS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,357 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

