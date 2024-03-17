Austin Asset Management Co Inc Purchases 9,249 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Austin Asset Management Co Inc owned 0.80% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 854.3% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 14,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFLV traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $28.91. 324,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,035. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $29.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.15.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.