Austin Asset Management Co Inc Sells 10,130 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 4.6% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $526,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.35. 1,182,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,316. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.73 and its 200-day moving average is $76.03. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.