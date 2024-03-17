Austin Asset Management Co Inc Sells 379 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc lessened its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.50. 278,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,596. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $50.09 and a one year high of $58.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.64. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

