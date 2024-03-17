Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.61

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.61 and traded as low as C$10.11. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR shares last traded at C$10.28, with a volume of 26,831 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Laurentian upgraded Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.38.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on APR.UN

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Price Performance

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$408.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.87.

(Get Free Report)

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.