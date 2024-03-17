Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.61

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.61 and traded as low as C$10.11. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR shares last traded at C$10.28, with a volume of 26,831 shares.
Separately, Laurentian upgraded Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.38.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
