Axie Infinity (AXS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.51 Billion

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.51 billion and approximately $128.66 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $10.61 or 0.00015839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00005410 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00026343 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001695 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,942.29 or 0.99903140 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00009998 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.59 or 0.00154597 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,977,625 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 141,973,760.01546454 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 10.58393504 USD and is down -6.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 429 active market(s) with $128,556,263.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

