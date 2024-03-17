Baby Doge Coin Price Down 28.2% Over Last 7 Days (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 17th. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $367.25 million and $15.66 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000565 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00015677 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00004599 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 205,598,276,689,105,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 205,598,276,689,105,952 with 143,788,799,573,309,472 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -13.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $16,346,795.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

