Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target Increased to C$55.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BDGI. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$48.55.

Shares of TSE BDGI opened at C$45.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.17. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1 year low of C$24.55 and a 1 year high of C$48.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.34.

In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Director Stephen James Jones bought 1,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,950.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,163 shares of company stock worth $72,118. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

