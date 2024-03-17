BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives GBX 1,234 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,314 ($16.84).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,400 ($17.94) price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 1,250 ($16.02) to GBX 1,450 ($18.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 1,300 ($16.66) to GBX 1,400 ($17.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($15.63) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

BAE Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 331,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,255 ($16.08), for a total value of £4,163,035.80 ($5,333,806.28). In related news, insider Nicole Piasecki purchased 3,132 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,595 ($20.44) per share, for a total transaction of £49,955.40 ($64,004.36). Also, insider Charles Woodburn sold 331,716 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,255 ($16.08), for a total value of £4,163,035.80 ($5,333,806.28). In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,169 shares of company stock valued at $5,041,318. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LON BA opened at GBX 1,295 ($16.59) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,212.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,110.65. The company has a market cap of £39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,158.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.35.

BAE Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) per share. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $11.50. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Articles

