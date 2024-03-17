Balancer (BAL) Market Capitalization Tops $283.89 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.11 or 0.00007622 BTC on popular exchanges. Balancer has a market cap of $283.89 million and $12.61 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Balancer Profile

Balancer was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 62,231,140 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,550,692 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

