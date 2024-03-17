Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives $21.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAND. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Bandwidth stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $480.76 million, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.51. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.17 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $51,657.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $817,391.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,751 shares of company stock worth $171,754. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

