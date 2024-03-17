Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Update

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGHGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the February 14th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BGH stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $14.31. 117,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,922. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%.

Institutional Trading of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGH. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the second quarter worth about $102,000.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

