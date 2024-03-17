Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Update

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the February 14th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BGH stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $14.31. 117,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,922. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%.

Institutional Trading of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGH. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the second quarter worth about $102,000.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

