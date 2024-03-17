Bath Savings Trust Co Acquires 1,536 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.4% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 387.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,416,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,813,000 after buying an additional 2,714,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $360,472,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $164.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.27 and a 200-day moving average of $168.22. The company has a market capitalization of $226.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

