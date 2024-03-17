Bath Savings Trust Co Buys 221 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up about 1.5% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $13,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,405,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $529.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $549.44 and its 200 day moving average is $499.98. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39.

Insider Activity

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,377,624.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,377,624.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

