Bath Savings Trust Co Decreases Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,462,000. 4.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFF stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $32.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1703 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

