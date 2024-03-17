Bath Savings Trust Co Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $340,785,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,134 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $228,745,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,167 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.03. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

