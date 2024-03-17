Bath Savings Trust Co Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.31.

JNJ opened at $158.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

