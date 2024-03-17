Bath Savings Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Trimble by 798.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Trimble by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $127,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,406,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $127,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,856 shares in the company, valued at $10,406,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $220,255.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,771,371.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,999 shares of company stock worth $810,215. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $62.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.00. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $63.93.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.43 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

