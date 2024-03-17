Bath Savings Trust Co Purchases 331 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Watsco makes up 2.0% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co owned 0.10% of Watsco worth $17,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

WSO opened at $404.20 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.74 and a twelve month high of $433.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $395.98 and a 200-day moving average of $387.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

