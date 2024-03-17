Bath Savings Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $170.95 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $178.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.66.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.92.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

