Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 199 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,434,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,945,673,000 after buying an additional 184,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,221,897,000 after buying an additional 190,412 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,316,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,089,485,000 after purchasing an additional 565,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,636,842,000 after purchasing an additional 353,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.45.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $766,562.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,445,775.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture stock opened at $374.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $368.57 and a 200 day moving average of $338.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $243.52 and a 12-month high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

