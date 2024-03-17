Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 200 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ross Stores by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after buying an additional 2,173,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ross Stores by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,152,000 after buying an additional 1,902,348 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,584,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ross Stores by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,121,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $465,563,000 after buying an additional 673,670 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.21.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $145.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $151.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

