Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 331 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,661 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Walker Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,616,000. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 27,607 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,591 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,014 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,126,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $279.14 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.42 and its 200 day moving average is $280.84. The stock has a market cap of $201.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Barclays cut their price target on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

