Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 452 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 87,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 30,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 307,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,805,000 after buying an additional 14,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VXUS opened at $59.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.94. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $60.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

