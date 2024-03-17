Beacon Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Booking by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,697.38.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,413.98 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,392.81 and a 12 month high of $3,918.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,569.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3,290.43. The company has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $24.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,137 shares of company stock valued at $7,476,491 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

