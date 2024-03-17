Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVT stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.50, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.04.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

About InvenTrust Properties

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,125.00%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

