Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $78.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $79.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

