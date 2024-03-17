Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Takes $217,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Accenture by 6.8% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,120,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth $606,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,284,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,315,832,000 after buying an additional 96,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 34,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.45.

ACN opened at $374.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $243.52 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $368.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.86.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

