Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,817 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in FOX by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FOX by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Macquarie raised their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.45.

FOX Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.78. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $35.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.51.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

