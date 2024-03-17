Beldex Price Hits $0.0429 (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. Beldex has a total market cap of $265.85 million and $2.04 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0429 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,627.54 or 0.05325659 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00081675 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00011907 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00018395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00018532 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00017921 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,414,467 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,354,467 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.