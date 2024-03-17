Benchmark Begins Coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

BTDR has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.20.

NASDAQ BTDR opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.32. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $890.32 million, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTDR. SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at $45,242,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at about $14,291,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,803,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

