Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Bentley Systems has increased its dividend by an average of 88.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Bentley Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bentley Systems to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $48.79 on Friday. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.67 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $4,400,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,283,576.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

