Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Bentley Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 88.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Bentley Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bentley Systems to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $48.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $55.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $4,400,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,283,576.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bentley Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,117,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,093,000 after buying an additional 355,092 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,629,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,931,000 after purchasing an additional 495,852 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,162,000 after purchasing an additional 84,869 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,757,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,711,000 after purchasing an additional 132,391 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $58,006,000. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSY. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BSY

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.