biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of biote in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for biote’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for biote’s FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

BTMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of biote from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of biote in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.55 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of biote in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of biote from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Shares of biote stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02. biote has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $502.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bandera Partners LLC raised its stake in biote by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,832,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 127,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in biote by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,419,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 394,991 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its stake in biote by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,284,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in biote by 156.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,057,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 644,906 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of biote by 7.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,008,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 73,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

