BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.01 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $846.94 million and $1.01 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $68,198.70 or 0.99862879 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00005654 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00026227 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00015828 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001726 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010260 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.18 or 0.00154016 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 66,386.81893911 USD and is down -3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $976,015.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

