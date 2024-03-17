Bitcoiva (BCA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $197.19 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for approximately $12.29 or 0.00018019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $197.19 million and approximately $361,539.85 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,200.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.03 or 0.00588019 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00055232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.83 or 0.00125850 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000423 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001280 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 12.13990542 USD and is down -5.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $383,194.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

