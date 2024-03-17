Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BTDR. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.20.

BTDR opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.32 million, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.70. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $14.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $41,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $49,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

