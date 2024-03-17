Bittensor Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $4.46 Billion (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Bittensor has a total market cap of $4.46 billion and $40.97 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bittensor token can now be purchased for $693.73 or 0.01017028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bittensor has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bittensor

Bittensor launched on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,433,017 tokens. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,429,319. The last known price of Bittensor is 623.5588669 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $36,238,428.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

