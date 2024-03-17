Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of BDTX stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $247.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,535,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,525,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after purchasing an additional 935,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 80,697 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,046,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,100,000.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

