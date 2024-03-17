BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 318,000 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the February 14th total of 412,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

DSU stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0987 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 346.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

