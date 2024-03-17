Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.49

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and traded as high as $5.02. Blue Dolphin Energy shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 1,614 shares changing hands.

Blue Dolphin Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.14.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services for third parties at the Nixon facility.

