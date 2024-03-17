Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC cut its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,492 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $1,944,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 357,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 41,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,199,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,941 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 11.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 154,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 16,031 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 21.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. 29.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $71,145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE OWL traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.31. 3,291,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,713,105. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 173.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $494.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.77 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 560.06%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Stories

