Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 134 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $401,317.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,871.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $620,725.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,689.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $401,317.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,565 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,871.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,577. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $84.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Okta from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.39.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of Okta stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $106.10. 2,938,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,496. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.31 and a 200 day moving average of $82.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of -48.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

