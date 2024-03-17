Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.6% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1,205.8% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,455,000 after buying an additional 1,374,199 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 40.8% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,310,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,959. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.07 and a 200-day moving average of $194.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.89.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

