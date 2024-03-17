Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 25 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up about 2.5% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 111.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,379,000 after purchasing an additional 176,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $39,669,061. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AZO stock traded up $5.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,124.33. 290,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $3,152.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,816.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,664.62.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $24.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,020.76.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

