Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,603 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,796,000 after purchasing an additional 961,212 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 232,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,107,000 after acquiring an additional 152,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,913,000 after acquiring an additional 151,772 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $534.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,283. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $547.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $514.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $484.06.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

