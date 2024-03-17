Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded down $7.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $484.10. 29,153,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,142,451. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.91. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.64 and a 1-year high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total transaction of $251,526.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,086.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total value of $251,526.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,086.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $256,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,853,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,346,600 shares of company stock valued at $600,264,797 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.